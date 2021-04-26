Who Is Judge Graves on ‘Bull’? Hint: She Sang with Whitney Houston

On the Bull episode ‘Law of the Jungle,’ Bull (Michael Weatherly) is hired by the Women’s Coalition of Manhattan to help Holly Kerrigan (Alexa Mareka), a young woman who says she’s “guilty as hell” of murdering a wealthy philanthropist who preyed on her a teenager. When Bull learns that there were other girls, other victims, he suggests presenting a “in defense of others” legal tactic in front of Judge Graves.

Judge is portrayed by Veanne Cox. She’s best known for her roles in movies including You’ve Got Mail (Miranda) with Meg Ryan, Erin Brockovich with Julia Roberts (Theresa Dallavale), Two Weeks Notice (Melanie Corman) with Sandra Bullock, and Cinderella with Whitney Houston, Whoopi Goldberg and Brandy, among others. Veanne played stepsister Calliope. See photos below.

More recently, Veanne was nominated for a 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for her role as Lenora on the TV comedy series Indoor Boys. See below.

