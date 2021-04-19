Who Is Hen’s Wife Karen on ‘9-1-1’?

In the 9-1-1 episode “Breaking Point,” while Athena (Angela Bassett) and the 118 race to save lives after a drunk driver causes a deadly pile-up on the freeway, firefighter and paramedic Hen (Aisha Hinds) and her wife Karen are devastated as they prepare their foster daughter, Nia, to be reunited with her birth mother.

Karen is portrayed by Tracie Thoms. She’s best known for her roles on TV series including UnREAL (Fiona Berlin) and Cold Case (Kat Miller: see cast photo above), and in films including Rent (Joanne) and The Devil Wears Prada (Lily), among others.

9-1-1 airs Mondays at 8 pm on FOX, right before its spin-off 9-1-1: Lone Star starring Rob Lowe at 9 pm.