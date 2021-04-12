Who Is Harsh Judge Campbell on ‘All Rise’?

On the All Rise episode ‘Forgive Us Our Trespasses,’ with Ness (Samantha Marie Ware) nearing the end of her clerkship, Lola (Simone Missick) sets her up to shadow Emily (Jessica Camacho), who is defending a young man who reoffended, and the verdict lies with Judge Albert Campbell who is notoriously harsh on repeat offenders.

Judge Campbell is portrayed by Peter MacNicol. He’s best known for his TV roles on Veep (Jeff Kane), Grey’s Anatomy (Dr. Robert Stark), Numb3rs (Dr. Larry Fleinhardt), Ally McBeal (John Cage) and in films including Sophie’s Choice (Stingo), Heat (Cyrus), and Dragonslayer (Galen), among others.

All Rise airs Mondays at 9 pm on CBS, right before Bull at 10 pm.