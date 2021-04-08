Who Is Hacker Jet Sloomaekers on ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’? Why She Can’t Feel Her Hands?

Law & Order actor Christopher Meloni reprises his role as NYPD Detective Elliot Stabler in the new spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime. Set in New York City, Stabler hits the city street and targets the most powerful organized crime syndicates. Actress Ainsley Seiger portrayed the character of Jet Sloomaekers.

This is Ainsley’s TV debut. According to NBC, when not filming Law & Order: Organized Crime, the UNC School of the Arts graduate (who doesn’t appear to be on social media) enjoys “baking, playing video games, and online shopping until she can’t feel her hands.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime airs Thursdays at 10 pm on NBC, right after Law & Order: Special Victims Unit at 9 pm.