Who Is H.E.R. Judas and the Black Messiah ‘Fight For You’ Lyrist Tiara Thomas at Oscars?

Pop star H.E.R. is nominated for an Oscar Award for her song ‘Fight For You’ which is featured in the film Judas and the Black Messiah. She shares the Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) honor with D’Mile (music by) and Tiara Thomas (lyric by).

This is Tiara’s first Oscar nomination but she’s already won a “Song of the Year” Grammy Award with H.E.R. for their hit song “I Can’t Breathe.”

The 31-year-old singer/songwriter from Indianapolis, Indiana debuted her singing career on rapper Wale’s mixtape More About Nothing.

The 93rd Oscars will broadcast live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 25 at 8 pm on ABC.