NCIS: Gibbs Ambushed at “Funky” Diner by Real-Life Wife Pam Dawber

In the NCIS episode ‘Gut Punch,’ Vance (Rocky Carroll who also directs the episode) assigns McGee (Sean Murray), Torres (Wilmer Vanderrama) and Bishop (Emily Wickersham) to COVID compliance duty at a foreign affairs summit, where they discover a link to another NCIS team’s murder case.

Meanwhile, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is “ambushed” at his favorite “funky” diner by investigative journalist Marcie Warren. See clip above. Marcie is portrayed by Harmon’s real-life wife of 34 years, actress Pam Dawber.

NCIS: Mark Harmon, Pam Dawber, photo: Bill Inoshita/CBS

As seen in the photos above, it appears the 69-year-old actress is letting her gorgeous long locks turn grey naturally. Looking good, Pam!

Pam is best known for her role as Mindy in the sitcom Mork & Mindy with the late great Robin Williams.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on CBS.