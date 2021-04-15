Who Is Gina Cappelletti on Law & Order: Organized Crime? Hint: Marilyn Monroe

In the Law & Order: Organized Crime episode ‘Say Hello to My Little Friend,’ while Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) team up to investigate a major lead, Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) makes moves to elevate his business. The character of Gina Cappelletti is portrayed by Charlotte Sullivan.

Charlotte is best known for her roles on Mary Kills People (Nicole), Caught (Jennifer), Chicago Fire (Anna), The Kennedys (Marilyn Monroe), Rookie Blue, and in movies including Harriet the Spy (Marion), among others. Get ready to see more of Charlotte: she’s playing Brigitte Hogback in the upcoming series Wynonna Earp.

Law & Order: Organized Crime airs Thursdays at 10 pm on NBC, right after Law & Order: Special Victims Unit at 9 pm.