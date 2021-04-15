Who Is Fin’s Fiancée, Vice Squad Sgt. Phoebe Baker on ‘Law & Order: SVU’?

On the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode ‘Our Words Will Nor Be Heard,’ while a high-profile activist suspects her sister has been kidnapped by a hate group, Fin’s (Ice-T) new fiancée Sgt. Phoebe Baker in the Vice Squad (Jennifer Esposito) has a chat with Benson (Mariska Hargitay).

Jennifer Esposito is known for her roles on NCIS (Alex Quinn), Mistresses (Calista), Blue Bloods (Danny’s first partner Jackie Curatola), Samantha Who? (Andrea), Spin City (Stacey), and in films including Spike Lee’s Summer of Sam, among others.

In real life, Jennifer was married to actor Bradley Cooper (2006-2007): she is now married to windsurfing champion and fitness trainer Jesper Vesterstrøm. See cute couple photo above.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays at 9 pm on NBC right before its spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime starring Christopher Meloni.