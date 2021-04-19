Who Is Female Navy Pilot, Patient Jean Starzak on ‘The Good Doctor’?

In The Good Doctor episode “Gender Reveal” while Lea and Shaun find out the gender of their unborn child, the team treats a navy pilot whose previous doctor’s misdiagnosis compromises her chances at a full recovery. The patient, Jean Starzak, is portrayed by Diane Farr.

Diane is best known for her roles on Splitting Up Together (Maya), black-ish (Rachel), The Secret Life of the American Teenager (Willadean), Californication (Jill), Numb3rs (Megan), and Rescue Me (Laura Miles), among many others.

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 pm on ABC, right after American Idol which starts at 8 pm.