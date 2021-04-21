Who Is Erica’s Bearded Date Heath From Coffee Shop on ‘The Goldbergs’?

The Goldbergs episode ‘The Dating Game’ focuses on the aftermath of Erica’s (Hayley Orrentia) and Geoff’s (Sam Lerner) breakup. While Geoff ends up on the TV show The Dating Game and going out with a cute blond named Mandy (Greer Grammer), Erica goes on a date with a bearded guy named Heath from the coffee shop (Cameron Fuller).

Cameron, who is the son of TV and movie producer Brad Fuller (father/son photo below), is best known for his role as ASW Wright on The Last Ship. Fun fact: he made his acting debut in the 1995 film The Babysitter (as baby Tucker) starring Alicia Silverstone. He’s also a model represented by Ford Models in LA and NY.

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on ABC, right before Home Economics at 8:30 pm.