Who Is Elliot Stabler’s Daughter Kathleen on ‘Law & Order: SVU’? Same Actress?

In the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode ‘Return of the Prodigal Son,’ Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and his family return to the epic series. The squad tries to help track down the suspect who is threatening the Stabler family including Elliot’s wife Kathy (Isabel Gillies) and their two children.

Daughter Kathleen Stabler is portrayed by Allison Siko. The last time we saw Kathleen on Law & Order: SVU was in the 2010 episode ‘Gray,’ where her dad and Benson (Mariska Hargitay) discover that an accused campus rapist may have used a drug to make his girlfriend have an abortion without her knowledge.

Get ready to see more of Allison: she just competed a horror/romance film titled Zero Avenue. Photo above.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays at 9 pm on NBC>