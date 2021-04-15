Who Is Disability Activist Alicia Ford In Wheelchair on ‘Law & Order: SVU’?

On the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode ‘Our Words Will Not Be Heard,’ while Fin’s (Ice-T) new fiancée Sgt. Phoebe Baker (Jennifer Esposito) in the Vice Squad (Jennifer Esposito) has a chat with Benson (Mariska Hargitay), high-profile disabilities activist Alicia Ford (Jessy Yates) suspects her sister has been kidnapped by a hate group.

LAW & ORDER: SVU (l-r) Victoria Janicki, Jessy Yates, Max Chlumecky, Presley Forbes, Kennedy Caughell ( Heidi Gutman/NBC)

Get ready to see more of Jessy: her character will also appear on the next Law & Order SVU episode ‘In the Year We All Fell Down,’ to air April 22.

On Instagram, Jessy describes herself as “shmactor//disability shmactivist.”

Check out the soon-to-be Yale School of Drama graduate (class of 2021) doing a TikTok dance to the Law & Order: SVU theme song below.

