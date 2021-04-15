Who Is Cute Car Salesman Vincent on ‘Mom’ Toasty Tushy Episode?

On the Mom episode “Endorphins and a Toasty Tushy,” while Jill’s (Jaime Pressly) new hobby (ceramics) leads to an unexpected revelation, Bonnie (Allison Janney) struggles with her own self-worth after Tammy (Kirsten Johnston) finds success and buys herself a truck. The two women have a funny scene in the office of car salesman Vincent who’s portrayed by Matt Cedeño.

Matt currently stars in the Tyler Perry drama Ruthless (as The Highest). He’s also known for his roles on Power (Cristobal), Z Nation (Vasquez), Devious Maids (Alejandro Rubio), and Days of Our Lives (Brandon Walker), among others.

Mom airs Thursdays at 9 pm on CBS, right after United States of Al at 8:30 pm, and Young Sheldon at 8 pm.