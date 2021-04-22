Who Is Clean Water Activist Helen on ‘Rebel’?

In the Rebel episode ‘Superhero,’ while Rebel (Katey Sagal) and a group of residents take a stand to fight for clean water, Rebel’s husband Grady (John Corbett) grows frustrated when Rebel remains consumed with her work; and Cruz (Andy Garcia) reaches his breaking point.

One of the residents seeking clean water is Helen. She’s is portrayed by two-time Oscar nominee Mary McDonnell. Mary is best known for her roles in films including Dances with Wolves (Stands with a Fist) and Passion Fish. More recently, she starred in the TV series Major Crimes as Sharon Raydor and Battlestar Galactica as President Laura Roslin, among others.

Rebel airs Thursdays at 10 pm on ABC, right after Grey’s Anatomy at 9 pm and Station 19 at 8 pm.