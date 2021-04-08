Who Is Church Shuttle Bus “Geezer” Hortense on ‘Young Sheldon’?

On the Young Sheldon episode “The Geezer Bus and a New Model for Education” – Sheldon (Iain Armitage) refuses to ride in a car after getting into an accident with Meemaw (Annie Potts). With her car in the shop, Meemaw has no other choice but to take the church shuttle aka “The Geezer Bus.” On the shuttle bus she meets a woman named Hortense, who is portrayed by veteran actress Diane Ladd.

The 85-year-old Mississippi native Diane Ladd is a 3-time Oscar nominated actress who’s known for her roles in films including Wild at Heart (with her daughter Laura Dern), Joy (Mimi), Chinatown (Ida Sessions), and Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (Flo), among others.

Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8 pm on CBS.