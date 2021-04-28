Who Is Carla “That Crazy Girl” on ‘The Goldbergs’?

On The Goldbergs episode ‘Daddy Daughter Day 2,’ while Adam plans to participate in the school senior prank, Murray (Jeff Garlin) decides to cheer up Erica (Hayley Orrantia) after her breakup with Geoff (Sam Lener) with a daddy-daughter date at the roller rink. There they bump into Erica’s old frenemy from high school, Carla. Last time we saw Carla was in the February 2020 episode ‘Dave Kim’s Party.’

Carla is portrayed by Alex Jennings, who describes herself as “that crazy girl on The Goldbergs” but she’s also recognized for her dramatic role as Grace Lynch on Criminal Minds.

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on ABC, right before the new family sitcom Home Economics at 8:30 pm.