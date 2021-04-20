Who Is Blonde BFF Brianna In ‘Friendship Never Dies’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Friendship Never Dies (also known as Best Friends Forever) is Lucy (Lauren Buglioli). She worries about how close her daughter Evelyn (Leah Merritt) is with her best friend Brianna (Harlan Drum). When Jenna’s mother is murdered, Lucy allows Brianna to move in with them so she can finish her senior year. But things turn weirder, and Lucy eventually wonders if Brianna may have killed her own mother.

Harlan — who is a brunette IRL, see modeling photos above — is known for her current role on MacGyver (Brooklyn), and on the Netflix series Sweet Magnolias (CeCe Matney), among others.

Friendship Never Dies premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Tuesday, April 20 at 8 pm.