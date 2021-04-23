Who Is Blake Lively’s Mother Margaret In ‘A Simple Favor’ Movie?

The protagonist in the 2018 movie A Simple Favor is widowed single mom, and small town vlogger Stephanie (Anna Kendrick). When she meets fellow mother, the gorgeous and elegant fashion PR executive Emily (Blake Lively), Stephanie’s live takes a turn. The two women quickly start spending more and more time together (much over martinis).

When Emily disappears, Stephanie tries to solve the mystery. During her investigation, Stephanie finds a yearbook showing Emily as Hope McLanden, with an identical twin named Faith McLanden. Their mother, Margaret (Jean Smart), explains that at 16 years old, the twins had set fire to the house, killing their father.

Jean Smart, the 3-time Primetime Emmy Award winner, is best known for her roles on Designing Women (Charlene), Frasier (Lana), Samantha Who? (Regina), 24 (Martha) and in films including Garden State, among many others.

A Simply Favor airs on Lifetime on Friday, April 23 at 8 pm.