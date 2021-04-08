Who Is Ann’s Mentor Therapist Grace on ‘The Moodys’?

On Season 2 of the Denis Leary FOX sitcom The Moodys, after a brief reconciliation, Dan Moody (Francios Arnaud) and Cora (Maria Gabriela de Faria) break up again, sending him back home to his parents’ house. His mother Ann (Elizabeth Perkins) forces Dan into an unwanted therapy session with her friend and mentor, Grace Galloway.

Grace is portrayed by Nadia Dajani. She’s best known for her TV roles on Jon Glaser Loves Gear (Dr. Ellen Trammell), Ned and Stacey (Amanda Moyer), Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Linda), The Carrie Diaries (Deb), among others.

In real life, Nadia is married to a NYPD fire fighter!

The Moodys airs Thursdays at 9:30 pm on FOX.