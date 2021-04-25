Who Is ‘Mank’ Star Amanda Seyfried’s Actor Husband Thomas Sadoski at Oscars?

The 93rd Oscars honors the best films of 2020 at the famously glamorous awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre and Union Station in Los Angeles. The biopic “Mank” starring Gary Oldman as the 1930’s Hollywood critic and Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, leads with 10 nominations. Oldman and his co-star Amanda Seyfried are both nominated for Oscars.

When not on a movie set, Amanda spends time with her husband of four years, actor Thomas Sadoski. He is best known for his TV role as Matt Short in the CBS family comedy Life in Pieces, and for his roles in films including John Wick (Jimmy) and Wild (Paul), among others. More recently, Sadoski starred in the hilarious film The Mimic, see trailer below.

The 3-hour televised Oscars event starts at 8 pm on Sunday. April 25 on ABC.