Where Was ‘Paris, Wine & Romance’ Hallmark Movie Filmed? In France?

In the Hallmark Channel movie Paris, Wine & Romance (originally titled A Paris Romance), American winery owner Isabella (Jen Lilley) leaves her family’s Oregon winery and travels to Paris, France to compete in a wine competition. While in the City of Lights, she meets and falls for fellow winemaker Jacques (Dan Jeannotte), who turns out to be her biggest competitor.

That Eiffel Tower you see in the background is real. Paris, Wine & Romance was filmed in Paris, France… and in the capitol city of Bulgaria, Sofia, which is known for its rich history being in the center of the Balkans, mineral springs, and “green belt” of parks, among other things.

Paris, Wine & Romance airs again on Hallmark Channel on Monday, April 12 at 8 pm.