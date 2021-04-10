Where Was ‘As Luck Would Have It’ Hallmark Movie Filmed? Is Irish Matchmaking Festival Real?

In the Hallmark Channel movie As Luck Would Have It, single American woman Lindsey (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) leaves New York City and travels to Ireland. She intends to acquire land for a resort. While in the town of Kilabbey, she enters the local matchmaking festival and wins over handsome local Brennan (Allen Leech, Downton Abbey).

As Luck Would Have It was really filmed in Ireland: note the breathtaking and legendary Cliffs of Moher and yes you can stay at the Burren Castle, too (it’s a 81-room hotel).

The matchmaking festival in As Luck Would Have It is based loosely on a real matchmaking festival held every September in the small village of Lisdoonvarna in County Clare (on the West Coast of Ireland, near the Cliffs of Moher). It’s a month-long festival featuring music and dancing from 11 am to late in the evening. The festival was cancelled in 2020 but scheduled for a comeback this year: September 3-30, 2021.

As Luck Would Have It premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, April 10 at 9 pm.