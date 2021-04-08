Who Is Riley’s Gorgeous Wife Vanessa on ‘United States of Al’? Bikini Model Losing Instagram Followers

On the United States of Al episode “Repair/Tarmim”, Al (Adhir Kalyan) uses his skills as a translator to try and repair the tense relationship between Riley (Parker Young) and his estranged wife, Vanessa.

Vanessa is portrayed by Kelli Goss, who’s known for her roles on The Ranch (Heather), The Young and the Restless (Courtney Sloane), Big Time Rush (Jennifer 2), and Hollywood Heights (Kim), among others.

When not on a TV set, Kelli spends a lot of time in front of a camera and often in a bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below.

When she posted the yellow polka-dot bikini pic above, she captioned it: “Shoutout to everyone who unfollowed me after I got engaged.” Fools!

United States of Al airs Thursdays at 8:30 pm on CBS, right after Young Sheldon at 8 pm.