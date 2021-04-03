UCLA Coach Mick Cronin’s Ex-Wife Flaunts Bodybuilding Bikini Pic

Mick Cronin is the head coach of the UCLA Bruins men’s basketball team; the 11th seed that made it to the NCAA Championship Final Four. (The Bruins face the undefeated No. 1 Gonzaga on Saturday, April 3 at 8:30 pm.) The 49-year-old was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year in his first season with the Bruins (2019-20).

UCLA Merch

When not on the court, Mick spends time with his teenage daughter Sammi. Sammi’s mother is Mick’s ex-wife Darlene Taylor (they divorced in 2009). Darlene is a coach too — at Natty Nutrition. She’s a personal trainer, body image coach, NPC figure competitor and “all around fitness freak!“

When Darlene shared the photo above, she captioned it: “that time I competed in my first figure competition! Such an awesome experience….one that will be happening again only with a much better package!”