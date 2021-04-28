Todd Chrisley’s Daughter Flaunts String Bikini Pics, Tags Kenny Chesney

Southern real estate mogul Todd Chrisley doesn’t mince words or refrain from sharing his opinions particularly when it comes to his kids. So when his 23-year-old daughter and Chrisley Knows Best reality TV show co-star Savannah Chrisley posted the string bikini pics below, Todd made his feelings publicly known.

Savannah not only thanked the bikini company who provided her with “a lifetime supply of bathing suits” for her girls’ getaway but also used the hashtag #KennyChesney and quoted his song ‘No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problem.”

When Todd saw his daughter’s string bikini pics, he replied: “Looks like you ran out of cash and couldn’t afford the rest of the fabric for that suit, I hear they make amazing coverups , want me to send you a few?” His comment has been liked more than 11,000 times.

