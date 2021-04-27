‘Temptation Island’s Maddy Stops Traffic Rollerblading In String Bikini, “Yes, I Did Fall”

Maddy Brown is one of the 11 single ladies on Season 3 of Temptation Island. Even when not filming the reality TV show, the gorgeous 24-year-old dancer from Norfolk, Virginia, is often in front of a camera.

Before the final bonfire of Temptation Island airs — when the couples announce their decisions to either stay together, split up, and go home alone or with someone else, Maddy shared the traffic-stopping photo above. And yes, those are rollerblades and she reports, “yes i did fall.”

Temptation Island airs Tuesdays at 10 pm on USA Network.