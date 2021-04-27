Temptation Island’s Lauryn Reveals Before-and-After Weight Loss Pics, New “Small Habit Changes”

On the final bonfire on Temptation Island, the couples reunite and decide whether to leave together, alone or with someone new. That includes the gorgeous 27-year-old personal trainer from Georgia, Lauryn Stewart.

The super-fit divorcee didn’t always look like a Sports Illustrated model in a bikini. On Instagram, Lauryn isn’t shy about sharing before-and-after photos from her weight loss journey.

In the post above, Lauryn shared “some of the seemingly small habit changes that slowly began to change my entire life for the better” which includes: swapping sodas for waters, eating less fast food, doing a little cardio more regularly, and stopped “giving up when I was ‘tired’.”

Temptation Island airs Tuesdays at 10 pm on USA Network.