Temptation Island’s Isabel Flaunts Tiny String Bikini, “Zoom in on Necklace”

On the final bonfire on Temptation Island, the couples reunite and decide whether to leave together, alone or with someone new. That includes the gorgeous 27-year-old bartender from Las Vegas, Isabel Thanmithak.

One day before the big reveal on Temptation Island, Isabel posted the stunning string bikini pic above and encouraged her followers to “zoom in on the necklace.”

One obedient fan replied: “Hahah wow I felt that one” and “I was shook from the fuck off.” Isabel replied: “To the streets she cometh, to the streets she goeth.”

Temptation Island airs Tuesdays at 10 pm on USA Network.