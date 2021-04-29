Tammy Rivera Drops ‘Babymama’ With Cardi B Vibes, Gucci Shield Sunglasses

On the Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka? episode ‘Marriage Is Unconditional,’ rapper Waka Flocka Flame goes back to his roots when he brings the family to New York to receive an honorable award. He also makes time to “pull out all the stops” for his wife of seven years, Tammy Rivera, with a romantic gesture.

Tammy’s shields

When not filming Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka?, Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, or Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Tammy is making new music.

She’s currently promoting her new, second single “Babymama”, off her debut album Conversations.

Her fans love the new song. One wrote: “Omg! I’m sensing that ‘Cardi B’ energy!” But they’re really going crazy for the Gucci shield sunglasses she’s wearing in the selfie video above. “It’s the glasses for me” one fan wrote: more than one asked where to get them. The Fendirama Hat is hot too.

Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka? airs Thursdays at 9 pm on WEtv.