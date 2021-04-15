Sylvester Stallone Gives Gladiator Lesson In Front of Giant Golden Thumb

Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone knows how to keep his millions of fans and followers on Instagram happy by sharing both old photos from films including Rocky and Rambo, and more new photos of him as he travels around the world.

When he shared the photo above, taken in front of a giant golden thumb statue, he explained: “In ancient Rome the gesture ‘thumbs up’ was used to save a brave gladiators life… Thumbs down, well that meant you’re on you are on a one way ride to the boneyard. Never stop fighting bravely for what you believe in and your life will always be ‘thumbs up!!!’

That statue (which is made of bronze with gold patina) is titled “Pouce” (translated “thumb”) and it is the creation of the late artist César Baldaccini (1921-1998), who was born of Italian parents in Marseilles, France. The original cast was of the artist’s own thumb: he made a series of the thumb in a variety of sizes. It became Baldaccini’s most well-known subject. A forty-foot version, which was erected in 1994, can be seen at La Défense in Paris.

Above is the statue of “Rocky” in Germany!