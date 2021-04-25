Sophia Loren’s Son, ‘The Life Ahead’ Director Married To ‘Rizzoli & Isles’ Actress

Sophia Loren’s Daughter-in-Law Is American Actress Sasha Alexander

Famous Italian actress Sophia Loren won an Oscar for her starring role in the 1961 World War II film Two Women. She was also nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for her role in the 1964 World War II film Marriage Italian Style. Now 86, Sophia Loren stars in The Life Ahead (La vita davanti a sé) which was directed by her son Edoardo Ponti.

The song “Io Si (Seen)” featured in The Life Ahead, which is by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini, is nominated for an Oscar this year for “Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song).”

The Stunning Soundtrack

Edoardo Ponti, whose father is the late film producer Carlo Ponti, Sr., grew up in Geneva, Switzerland with his brother Carol Ponti, Jr., who is an orchestral conductor in the U.S.

Edoardo earned his B.A. and M.F.A. from the University of Southern California.

When not on a set, Edoardo spends time with his wife of 13 years, American actress Sasha Alexander, who is best known for her roles on Rizzoli & Isles (Maura Isles), NCIS (Caitlin Todd), and Dawson’s Creek (Gretchen Witter), among others.

The 93rd Oscars awards ceremony will broadcast live on Sunday, April 25 at 8 pm on ABC.