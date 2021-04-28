Sir Tom Jones, 80, Hangs Upside Down Like a Bat, “I’ve Got a 12-Pack”

Legendary singer Sir Tom Jones, 80, was one of the first celebrities in the U.K. to receive the coronavirus vaccination (in December 2020). The Welshman also recently revealed that he’s using inversion therapy which involves hanging upside down to help circulate the blood and stretch the spine. Jones says, “I’ve got a 12-pack.”

His new album!

Tom Jones is known for his hit songs “It’s Not Unusual”, “What’s New Pussycat?”, “Deliah”, and “Sex Bomb,” among many others, and he continues to make music.

His latest album — his 40th! — is titled Surrounded by Time and it includes the song “Samson and Deliah.”

The man in the photo below is NOT Tom Jones but he is hanging like a bat and it does appear that he has a 12-pack!

Tom Jones is the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, April 28 at 11:35 pm on ABC.