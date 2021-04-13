Sharon Stone Models Bad Ass Donkey Shirt, “It Describes Me Perfectly”

When not promoting her new memoir The Beauty of Living Twice, Hollywood movie star Sharon Stone keeps her millions of followers on Instagram entertained with photos and videos from home. In a recent post, she modeled her new flannel shirt with a “Bad Ass” donkey decal on the back and thanked the clothing retailer Angry Minnow for sending it to her. Sharon says in the video “I think it describes me perfectly.”

When former supermodel Paulina Porizkov watched the video, she replied, “Oh yes you are.”

Angry Minnow is a six-year-old company in Minneapolis, Minnesota run by husband and wife team Christine and Ron Carter.