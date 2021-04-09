‘Secrets in the Woods’ Star Flaunts Gorgeous Curves In Bikini Pics

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Secrets in the Woods (originally titled Off the Grid) is Sandra (Brittany Underwood). While spending a romantic getaway in the woods with her boyfriend Brant (Taylor Frey), she discovers a horrifying secret about her boyfriend’s father.

Sandra wears a red nightie

Meanwhile, Sandra’s sister, Becky (Kabby Borders) becomes concerned after she can’t reach her sister for several days, so she tracks her down. It’s not good.

Kabby Borders is best known for her roles in films including Game Night (Billy Magnussen/Ryan’s date), The Dirt (Machine Gun Kelly/Tommy Lee’s girlfriend), and The Founder (as a cheerleader), among others.

When not on a movie set, Kentucky native Kabby spends time outdoors and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below. She now lives in Florida!

Secrets in the Woods premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Friday, April 9 at 8 pm.