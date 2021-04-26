‘Return to Amish’ Star Maureen Has Her First Kiss Ever, “Most Awkward”

On the Return to Amish episode ‘The Most Awkward First Kiss Ever,’ while Rosanna gets asked out on a date and Jeremiah meets his biological cousin, Maureen (Ada’s granddaughter) has her first kiss. TLC reports that she “has reservations about going further” and as the title of the episode suggests, it is “awkward.” Although, as seen in the sneak peek video below, Maureen says she’s “got a crush on this really handsome guy.”

Maureen and Rosanna left Clintonville, Pennsylvania and traveled to Florida, where they’re staying with Ada, to see what life is like outside of their Amish community.

Return to Amish airs Mondays at 9 pm on TLC.