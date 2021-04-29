NFL Draft Star Kyle Pitts Says “Michael Jordan Ceilings” For New Nike Deal

Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts is considered one of the top 5 prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft. No matter which team signs the 6’6″, 245 lb. athlete, Pitts will continue to wear Jordan cleats. (Florida is one of four college football teams sponsored by Jordan.) The night before the live NFL Draft, the Jordan brand (which is owned by Nike) announced an apparel endorsement deal with Pitts.

Pitts shared the news with his followers on Instagram with the professional photos above and captioned them: “still rising and soaring tryna get the feeling … now I’m rocking jump man tryna touch Michael Jordan ceilings.”

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft broadcasts live on Thursday, April 29 at 8 pm on ABC and ESPN.