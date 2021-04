On the NCIS episode ‘Gut Punch,’ a woman named Marcie Warren (Pam Dawber) chats up off-duty Gibbs (Mark Harmon, Pam’s real life husband!) at the counter of his favorite diner. When Gibbs realizes Marcie is an investigative journalist, he walks out. The waitress on duty is Elaine, who’s portrayed by Connie Jackson.

Before landing the recurring role of Elaine on NCIS, Connie was a backup singer for 7-time Grammy Award winner Phil Collins (see pics below).

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on CBS.