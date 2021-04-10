‘Lust’ Star Keri Hilson Parties In Bikini With Claudia Jordan, “Baddies and Boats”

In the Lifetime movie Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story, Grammy Award winning singer Keri Hilson plays the protagonist Tiffanie. Just days before her wedding to the handsome and successful businessman Damon King (Tobias Truvillion), she’s tempted by lustful thoughts when she meets the best men, Damon’s old friend Trey (Durrell “Tank” Babbs).

A number of reality TV stars make cameo appearances including Ms. Juicy from Little Women: Atlanta and Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

When not in the studio or on a movie set, Keri enjoys her downtime with friends including former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan as seen in the gorgeous bikini pics above and below. She captioned the series above “Baddies and boats” and the series below “It’s the thighs for me.”

Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, April 10 at 8 pm.