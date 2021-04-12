Luis Fonsi’s Hot Spanish Model Wife Flaunts Tiny String Bikini Pics

On The Voice, during the third and final night of The Battle Rounds, the coaches (Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton) enlist music industry powerhouses Luis Fonsi, Dan + Shay, Brandy and Darren Criss to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hope of advancing in the competition.

Puerto Rican signer Luis Fonsi is best known for his song “Despacito” featuring Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee.

When not on stage, Luis spends time with his gorgeous wife of six years, Spanish model Águeda López. Based on the amazing string bikini photos above and below, it’s hard to believe but she is the mother of Luis’ two children: 9-year-old daughter Mikaela, and a 4-year-old son Rocco.

Te cheeky string bikini pics below were taken during a family Spring Break vacation in the Bahamas.

