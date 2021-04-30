Lucas Till, “Roger Moore of MacGyvers,” Writes Love Letter to Cast and Crew

Lucas Till is the 30-year-old actor best known for his role as MacGyver on the CBS reboot which launched in 2016. (The original MacGyver was portrayed by Richard Dean Anderson from 1985 to 1992.) After five seasons, CBS announced that the 21st Century MacGyver will end in 2021.

On the heels of the announcement, Lucas took to Instagram to share his feelings about the series and its ending. He wrote about first taking on the legendary TV role: “I was nervous to take up the mantle of an icon and you guys allowed me into your homes and accepted me. I’m like the Roger Moore of MacGyvers now thanks to your support. Lol.” He also referred to the post as “a love letter to his cast and crew.”