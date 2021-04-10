Little Women ATL’s Ms Juicy Makes Cameo In ‘Lust’ Lifetime Movie

The protagonist in the Lifetime movie Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story is Tiffanie (Keri Hilson). She’s engaged to successful businessman Damon King (Tobias Truvillion) but when Damon’s old friend Trey (Durrell “Tank” Babbs) shows up to be Damon’s best man, Tiffanie is caught off guard by the sexy and mysterious ex-con. She has to fight off the temptation of the flesh.

Lifetime fans will notice Ms. Juicy from the Lifetime reality series Little Women: Atlanta makes a cameo appearance as does Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and former Destiny’s Child singer and T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle star LeToya Luckett-Walker.

Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, April 10 at 8 pm.