‘Kenan’ Star Kimrie Lewis Drips In Sexy Swimsuit Bathroom Photo Shoot

Actress Kimrie Lewis is known for her roles on Kenan (as Kenan’s boss Mika) and in Single Parents (Poppy Banks). When not on a TV set, Kimrie enjoys the great outdoors and often in a stunning bikini, as seen in the gorgeous photos below.

She captioned the indoor sexy swimsuit pic below, taken in Maui, Hawaii: “I’d like to thank the women in stalls 1-3 for letting me have the sink during this bathroom photo shoot. Y’all the real MVPs.” As one fan replied, “Came through drippin’!”

Kenan airs Tuesdays at 8:30 pm on NBC, right after Young Rock at 8 pm.