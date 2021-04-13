Kelsey Grammer’s Gorgeous Daughter Leans On Highway Railing, “Most Likely To Run Away With You”

Legendary TV actor Kelsey Grammer (Frasier, Cheers) is the father of 29-year-old actress Greer Grammer. The gorgeous and talented USC graduate is known for her roles on MTV’s Awkward (Lissa) and more recently in the 2021 Netflix movie Deadly Illusions.

When Greer posted the gorgeous photo series below (in a classic black camisole and ripped jeans), she noted that they were taken on California’s Highway 330 and caption it: “voted most likely to run away with you.”

In “real life,” Greer looked fabulous when she cast her vote during the presidential election. She said she “voted for love, kindness, empathy and compassion bc those things never go out of style.”