Kat Dennings Reveals Video With Robert Downey Jr. Video, “Awkward As Hell”

Actress Kat Dennings is best known for her roles on the CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls and Marvel’s WandaVision but she’s also starred in a number of films including the 2007 movie Charlie Bartlett with Robert Downey, Jr. (pre Iron Man).

On RDJ’s birthday, Kat shared the BTS video below where she’s using her fingers to shape the head of a duck and says, “Quack, quack.” She captioned it “Wow I was fun once” but some fans including Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti says “I’m not sure that’s the take away.”

Another fan/friend wrote: “It’s a comfort to know you’ll keep it awkward as hell no matter how famous you get.“