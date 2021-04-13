John Stamos Celebrates Son’s Birthday With Beach Boys Video, “So Dang Adorable!”

Full House actor John Stamos stars in the new Disney+ series Big Shot, in which he plays a disgraced NCAA basketball coach who takes a job coaching at a fancy all-girls high school. See trailer below.

Days before the premiere (April 16), Stamos celebrated the birthday of his real-life son Billy who turned 3 with the video below. The song you hear is the Beach Boys classic, “God Only Knows” which includes the lyrics “Where would I be without you.”

Stamos’s Big Shot co-star Yvette Nicole Brown (who plays the high school principal, Stamos’s boss) replied: “So dang adorable!!!!“

Stamos also recently celebrated the 80th birthday of Beach Boys singer Mike Love with a photo montage of the two of them performing together (see above).