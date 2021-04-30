Jesse Palmer’s Gorgeous Brazilian Model Fiancée Flaunts String Bikini, “Beach Hair”

Former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer (Giants, 49ers) is one of the football analysts working the live broadcast of the 2021 NFL Draft with hosts Rece Davis and Maria Taylor. Palmer launched his career as a TV personality in 2004 when he was cast as the bachelor in Season 5 of The Bachelor. He was also host of the dating reality show The Proposal.

When not in front of a TV camera, Canadian-born Palmer spends time with his gorgeous Brazilian model fiancée Emely Fardo, who looks amazing in a string bikini, as seen in the stunning photo above. Palmer replied to the pic: “Beach hair” with a hearted-eye emoji.

Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft (picks 33 to 106) air live on Friday, April 30 at 7 pm on ABC and ESPN.