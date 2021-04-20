Janel Parrish Looks “Ferocious” Stepping Out of Helicopter In Heels

Singer/actress Janel Parrish stars in the new Hallmark movie Right in Front of Me. She plays the protagonist Carly Mason, who gets a second chance at romance with her college crush. But then her new friend, cute and charming chef Nick (Marco Grazzini) starts giving her advice and she ends up falling for him, too. Now she must choose!

Janel, who is best known for her role as Mona on Pretty Little Liars and for competing on Dancing with the Stars, knows how to keep her more than 7 million followers happy.

When she shared the sexy series of photos (taken on a helicopter) above and below, she cheekily captioned it: “Off to get groceries, need anything?” Entertainment Tonight host Leanne Aguilera replied: “Warn us next time, Nelly! I was unprepared for this ferocity.”

Right in Front of Me airs again on Hallmark Channel on Tuesday, April 20 at 8 pm.