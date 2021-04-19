‘Idol’ Makayla Phillips Kisses EMT Boyfriend In Sexy Catsuit, “Best Insta Couple”

American Idol fans will see 10 familiar faces on the Comeback episode. Idol is giving ten finalists from last season a chance to win the one and only vacant spot on this season’s top 10. On Monday, April 19, the ten comeback kids will sing for America’s vote — that includes Makayla Phillips, who btw won Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer on Season 13 of America’s Got Talent.

Since her first appearance on Idol, based on her active Instagram account, Makayla has been spending time with her boyfriend Nolan Fisher who describes himself as an Emergence Medical Technician.

When Makayla posted the sexy strapless cutout catsuit photo below, of her kissing Nolan, her fans approved. As one wrote: “best insta couple.”

American Idol airs Mondays at 8 pm on ABC, right before The Good Doctor at 10 pm.