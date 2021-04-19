‘Idol’ Comebacks Makayla Phillips, Olivia Ximines Dance In Bikinis, ‘Freak’

Ten finalists from last year’s American Idol season are getting the chance to compete in this year’s season. On Monday, April 19, the ten finalists will sing for America’s vote and the one and only vacant spot on the Top 10. Two of the ten are best friends: Makayla Phillips and Olivia Ximines.

Before the Comeback episode on Idol, the two gorgeous and talented singers made the TikTok video above to the song “Freak” by Sub Urban featuring REI AMI.

American Idol airs Mondays at 8 pm on ABC, right before The Good Doctor at 10 pm.