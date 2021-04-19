‘Idol’ Comeback Singer Cyniah Elise Flaunts Curves In Cheetah Girl Bikini Pics

American Idol is giving ten finalists from last season a chance to compete in this season. On Monday, April 19, the ten comeback kids will make their debut on the Idol stage, where they’ll sing for America’s vote. Only one will advance to the top 10. 18-year-old Cyniah Elise from Atlanta, Georgia is one of the ten. Her audition is below.

Before making her 2021 Comeback performance on Idol, Cyniah shared the gorgeous cheetah-print bikini pics, asked her followers to “like, comment and share” and captioned the series “Cheetah Girl.”

At least two of her comeback competitors — Makayla Phillips and Olivia Zimines — like the photos and replied with heart-eyed emojis.

American Idol airs Mondays at 8 pm on ABC< right before The Good Doctor at 10 pm.